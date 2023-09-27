Tomintoul Releases 165 Bottles Of 40 Year Old Single Malt

Tomintoul Single Malt Scotch Whisky has released a second-edition, limited-release expression aged in American oak ex-bourbon hogshead casks for over 40 years, the Strathspey Herald reported Monday.

The extreme age statement scotch was bottled non-chill filtered at cask strength and clocks in at 43.1% ABV.

Housed in a glass decanter and presented in a distinctive wooden box, the spirit includes a certificate of authenticity.

“A delicate but disarmingly complex expression, the 40-year-old’s prestige is matched in the presentation, beautifully bestowed hand-crafted crystal decanters,” Master Distiller Robert Fleming said, according to the Strathspey Herald.

Tomintoul’s second edition of the limited-release expression hosts a suggested retail price of £4,000 ($4,848) per bottle and can be purchased here.

“As one of just a few single malt Scotch whiskies still lovingly produced by hand, we take great pride in our Tomintoul expressions, using traditional techniques that stretch back hundreds of years,” Fleming said. “Having carefully checked each remaining cask resting from this time period, we were able to select the perfect Scotch to create this rare second release.”

The brand claims the expression hosts a rich, fruity sweetness, perfectly balanced with a soft kiss of spices and oak, coupled with tobacco. It hosts a warm and long finish, with cocoa, cinnamon and more oak.

The Tomintoul Distillery hosts 58 years of history and dates back to 1965. According to the brand, it is in the highest village of the Scottish Highlands in the heart of Cairngorms National Park.

Tomintoul claims the soft water from the Ballantruan spring yields smoother whiskies.

In May, Tomintoul won a Double Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition for its Cigar Malt expression.

Just 165 bottles are available of the Tomintoul 40 Year Old Second Edition.

