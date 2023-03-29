United Passenger Claims Baggage Handlers Stole His Scotch

Christopher Ambler, a Bay Area resident, took to Twitter to voice an unusual complaint toward United, claiming the bottle of scotch whisky he packed in his checked bag arrived one-third empty despite no signs of leakage into the bag.

Ambler claims the bottle was new and sealed when he packed it.

Hey @united – bottle of expensive scotch in checked bag. Arrived opened and a third gone. No leakage. It was sealed new when packed and seal broken by opening. Your baggage handlers are thieves. pic.twitter.com/UHzTLzF4Eu — Though it be not written down, I am an ass. (@TheDogberry) March 28, 2023

The bottle, Glenmorangie: A Tale of Cake, retails for $100, which means if Ambler’s accusation is accurate, the thieving bag handlers drank about $33 worth of his whisky.

Glenmorangie: A Tale of Cake is, as the name suggests, a dessert-forward whisky thanks to its finishing period spent in casks that once held Tokaji, a Hungarian sweet wine.

Whiskey Raiders’ Tasting Notes for Glenmorangie: A Tale of Cake

Nose: Bright and crisp initially. Honey, passion fruit, rising bread and a touch of wine sweetness. Apple crisp, amaretto, light brown butter. Fascinating nose

Taste: Medium mouth feel, though devoid of ethanol. Buttery and sweet. Slivered almonds, faint pepper, light brown sugar and an apple crisp element – fuji apples, light brown butter, some cinnamon. It’s sweet but not cloying, and lacks the typical bitterness I find in most Glenmorangie expressions

Finish: Long finish, sweet and decadent. Faint ethanol on the finish but it’s sweet and complex. Flakey pastry, apple and pear, hint of sugar and satisfying dessert wine notes carry for some time.

