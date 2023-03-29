 United Passenger Claims Baggage Handlers Stole His Scotch
Scotch

‘Your Baggage Handlers are Thieves’: United Passenger Claims the Unopened Scotch Bottle He Packed in His Checked Bag Arrived One-Third Empty

David MorrowMar 29th, 2023, 10:00 am
Scotch

Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, from United Airlines company, taking off from Barcelona airport, in Barcelona on March 28. A man claims he checked a bottle of $100 scotch in his bag on a United flight, and it arrived one-third empty. (Photo by JanValls/Urbanandsport /NurPhoto via AP)

Christopher Ambler, a Bay Area resident, took to Twitter to voice an unusual complaint toward United, claiming the bottle of scotch whisky he packed in his checked bag arrived one-third empty despite no signs of leakage into the bag.

Ambler claims the bottle was new and sealed when he packed it.

The bottle, Glenmorangie: A Tale of Cake, retails for $100, which means if Ambler’s accusation is accurate, the thieving bag handlers drank about $33 worth of his whisky.

Glenmorangie: A Tale of Cake is, as the name suggests, a dessert-forward whisky thanks to its finishing period spent in casks that once held Tokaji, a Hungarian sweet wine.

Whiskey Raiders’ Tasting Notes for Glenmorangie: A Tale of Cake

Nose: Bright and crisp initially. Honey, passion fruit, rising bread and a touch of wine sweetness. Apple crisp, amaretto, light brown butter. Fascinating nose

Taste: Medium mouth feel, though devoid of ethanol. Buttery and sweet. Slivered almonds, faint pepper, light brown sugar and an apple crisp element – fuji apples, light brown butter, some cinnamon. It’s sweet but not cloying, and lacks the typical bitterness I find in most Glenmorangie expressions

Finish: Long finish, sweet and decadent. Faint ethanol on the finish but it’s sweet and complex. Flakey pastry, apple and pear, hint of sugar and satisfying dessert wine notes carry for some time.

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

