 VIDEO: 2023 Laphroaig Cairdeas Review | Whiskey Raiders
Scotch

VIDEO: Spirits Critic Reviews 2023 Laphroaig Cairdeas

David MorrowAug 22nd, 2023, 9:30 am

In the latest Whiskey Raiders YouTube video, spirits critic Jay West, aka t8ke, conducts his first tasting of 2023 Laphroaig Cairdeas.

Cairdeas is an annual release from Islay scotch whisky distillery Laphroaig. This year’s Cairdeas release is a blend of single malt whiskies aged in Madeira (75%) and White Port  (25%) casks.

Watch the video to see West’s initial reaction to the spirit and his tasting notes and thoughts on how this year’s Cairdeas compares to previous years’ releases, and don’t forget to subscribe to the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel to stay up to date on the latest whiskey content!

Click here to read our official review of 2023 Laphroaig Cairdeas.

