Keira Knightley Stars in Scotch Whisky Ad | Whiskey Raiders

Diageo distillery Black Dog has tapped English actress Keira Knightley (“Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Pride & Prejudice”) for its new #SavourThePause campaign in India.

The ad, conceptualized by Virtue Worldwide, shows Knightley walking a bustling street, everyone around her zipping by in fast-forward as she moves at a normal pace. Knightley narrates the ad, saying “Keeping up with the pace of life is not easy.” She approaches a shimmering-gold door emblazoned with the Black Dog Whisky logo and, with a smile, steps through it. The door takes her into a bar, where she meets up with some friends. The passerby in the background are now moving at normal speeds. “But to find the perfect balance, we need to savour the pause,” Knightley says. Another golden door appears a bit off in the distance, and Knightley says, “See? It never ends,” before rising from her seat and heading toward the next door.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Keira Knightley onboard to deliver Black Dog’s next chapter of success and establish its leadership in the Indian industry. Her strong Scottish-English heritage resonates with the brand seamlessly. She is the perfect embodiment of achieving a harmonious balance in her personal space, while also delivering a critically acclaimed body of work as part of her career,” Abhishek Shahabadi, vice president and portfolio head, Scotch and Premium Whites, Diageo India, said, according to Campaign India. “Keira’s persona fits in perfectly with the renovated brand world of Black Dog that’s all about craftsmanship, harmony and fine taste. Through this campaign we want achievers to savour the pause as it is essential to power the pace.”

