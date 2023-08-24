Whisky Cask Investment Fraud Puts Scotch Under Scrutiny

The Spirits Business cited mounting instances of whisky cask investment fraud as an occurrence that is tarnishing the scotch industry’s reputation on Thursday. The bold claim was made after a story broke a day earlier citing two whisky cask investment companies that were banned from running ads by the U.K.’s Advertising Standards Authority for allegations of false advertising.

The two firms, Whisky Investment Partners and London Cask Company, were investigated by the ASA after the organization received complaints about potentially misleading claims made by the companies. Both complaints were upheld.

One of the complaints was placed against an ad placed by the London Cask Co in 2022. The ad suggested that investors could earn an average of 13% yearly profits and London Cask Co. cited statistics claiming whisky prices have increased by 586%. Those statistics covered the decade prior to the beginning of 2020, rendering them potentially misleading to consumers according to the ASA.

These two incidents are just the latest in an unregulated market.

Cask investors have shared horror stories, including Gary Pitchford, whose story was featured in The Telegraph in February.

Pitchford invested the American equivalent of $35,000 in nine casks for his portfolio. In 2022, he realized there was no way to prove he owned the casks when he noticed there was no certificate connecting him to the bonded warehouses where the casks resided.

When he finally came in contact with his investments, he noticed the liters of pure alcohol were lower than he had been initially informed and that the casks had been sold to him under different distillery names.

Pitchford’s claim is just one of many. In June, two investors reported missing casks from a Scotch distillery that held a total value of $60,000. Experts agree this is not a good look for the world of scotch whisky cask investing.

“This equity wasn’t built overnight. This respect and love for Scotch whisky was built over decades if not centuries,” Sam Simmons, head of whisky at Atom Brands, said in an interview with Spirits Business. “And when people start losing confidence and think that what they bought was shit, or they start getting fleeced out of their investment, their confidence in our whole category will dissipate.”

Simmons went on to explain the sheer amount of paperwork that goes into buying and trading alcohol, which most investors are not aware of.

“People who are coming into this thinking they’ll own casks in some warehouse soon come to learn that they don’t own those casks, and when they come to acquire their cask or realize that asset or try and sell it on, their name is nowhere near the ownership materials.”

Simmons urged prospective investors to obtain documents for a delivery order to ensure proper ownership and claimed that if a firm does not provide these documents they “at best do not understand their own industry.” At worst, he claims, “they are purposefully misleading you.”

Simmons cited other myriad issues that come from investors not knowing how to bottle their casks once they acquire them. Due to the booming interest in the market, he claims a hefty number of firms are coming into the industry that are not bottlers. Ultimately casks need to be bottled and sold in order for investors to see a return in profits.

“Having a barrel in your garden isn’t going to do anything for you,” Simmons concluded.

