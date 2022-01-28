7-Line Poetry Competition Offers Bottle of Scotch to Winner

Investment management company Whisky Investment Partners announced that it is partnering with BBC Radio Scotland presenter and whisky enthusiast Vic Galloway to launch a national poetry competition for fans of whisky.

The Spirit of Whisky competition, which began Jan. 25 and runs for a week, ending Feb. 1, invites whisky-loving poets from across the United Kingdom to submit a seven-line poem, celebrating what they enjoy most about whisky.

The winning poet will win “a rare, vintage bottle of whisky from Whisky Investment Partners’ prestigious collection.” According to the Lancashire Times, that rare, vintage bottle will be Annandale’s Man O’Words, a bottle that retails for £300 ($400).

The competition coincides with Burns Night, a British cultural event on Jan. 25 celebrating the life and poetry of poet Robert Burns.

“Burns Night is one of the biggest nights in the whisky calendar, and so we wanted to do something special to mark the occasion,” said Alistair Moncrieff, managing partner at Whisky Investment Partners. Inspired by the great Robert Burns, the competition gives budding poets the opportunity to tell us why they love whisky, in a fun, creative way. We’re thrilled to have presenter and whisky expert, Vic Galloway, kick things off with this fantastic Burns Night poem.”

To enter Whisky Investment Partners’ The Spirit Of Whisky competition, email your seven-line poem submission to [email protected] along with your name and phone number.

To celebrate Burns Night, Whisky Investment Partners commissioned a poem about Burns and whisky, called “Ode to Burn’s Night.” Here’s the poem:

“Slainte mhath! To Bobby burns’ splendor. A wee dram o’ gold, jus’ a lick o’ pale Amber. To share’n the contents of God’s own tears, ‘Ack! There’s nawt better. Te share nary a drop alon. Fer auld lang syne, Fer each mouse, Each man, Woman in kind. Whisky is for the conesseur, Let the rest drink from bachuss’ vines. Ah! The sweet scent of guid Scotch corn an’ barley ticklin’ mine snoot! One teasin’ nostril at a time. Brings back mem’ries, Mem’ries of auld bear hugs, With old bear friends. She’s a-firey maiden, peaty’r an’ the worm that wriggle upon ‘er! swallowy strumpet, Come fixin’ me a-wrakin’. An’ leeve me fer a slumberin’ Loch, Now a body warm, A cozy fire, An’ a still day. Aft shaken off cuild elbows, An’ wi’ wame a touch light. Thou canna but agree, What a brilliant night.”

Annandale’s Man O’Words Tasting Notes

Proof: 122.8

Notes: Clean and sweet initially with mixed fruit, apple sauce and traces of nectarine and melon. This gives way to creamy vanilla and a florist shop of fresh flowers and green leaves. All is held together with an underlying earthy, pine-like note.

Finish: Green apples, honey and cream with a dry resinous note.

In October, Glencairn Glass launched a short story contest with a grand prize of £1,000 (about $1,340) and six engraved Glencairn Glasses.