Arbikie Distillery To Use Green Hydrogen | Whiskey Raiders

Arbikie Distillery is on track to become the world’s first distillery to be powered by green hydrogen.

The company has secured planning permission to build a 1 MW wind turbine on its farm, allowing green hydrogen production. This is a huge step forward for the spirits industry, and Arbikie is thrilled to be working with energy experts Locogen and Logan Energy on this project.

John Stirling, co-owner of Arbikie Distillery, said: “This has the potential to transform the distilling industry. We are delighted to be working with energy experts Locogen and Logan Energy.

“We aim to be one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries, so being able to use green hydrogen power will be another significant step on our sustainability journey.”

Arbikie has been focused on sustainability efforts for the last few years, with the 2020 launch of their ‘world’s only climate-positive gin, Nadar. According to the Spirits Business, Nadar has a carbon footprint of -1.54kg CO 2 e per 700ml bottle.

The distillery is partnering up with Logan Energy, an expert in hydrogen power, and Locogen, a renewables specialist. Together, they hope to bring about a greener future through this innovative project.

