World's Smallest Whisky Bar Opens With 1-Patron Capacity

The smallest whisky bar in the world — which can hold only a single bartender and customer — has opened in Edinburgh, Scotland, just in time for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world’s largest arts festival.

Whisky bottler Cask 88 converted a former police telephone box on the corner of Hope Street and Shandwick Place into the minuscule bar. It will open Friday and will serve customers (err, customer) between noon and 7 p.m. throughout August.

“The bar is genuinely miniscule – As soon as one customer sits down, we’re at capacity. Creative people stacking is always an option,” Cask 88 wrote in the event description. “Choose a single wee dram from the selection we have at the bar. These single cask whiskies come from every exotic environment in Scotland. If your fancy is tickled, visit our website to get a full bottle. Or a whole cask.”

To eliminate waste taking up the bar’s limited space, patrons are advised to eat their edible whisky cups after finishing their drams. Customers of the bar will be able to sign a guest book and “become immortalised as one of the first patrons of the World’s Smallest Whisky Bar.”

Those who wish to occupy the bar can book their sessions here. The duration of each visit is unclear, as the event description says each sitdown lasts 10 minutes, but when booking, customers sign up for 30-minute slots. So, expect to spend between 10 and 30 minutes at the bar.

Here at Whiskey Raiders, we do more than write about current events in Whiskey. We are the only media property reviewing whiskeys and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the whiskey world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of whiskey in your morning email, sign up for our Daily Dram Gram!