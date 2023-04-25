 Top Shelf Las Vegas Is the Wine and Spirits Event of 2023
Don’t Miss Top Shelf Las Vegas, the Wine and Spirits Event of the Year

David MorrowApr 25th, 2023, 10:00 am
Top Shelf

Top Shelf will be the wine and spirits event of the year, featuring two amazing days of sipping, sampling, education and fun.

On June 16-17, the biggest names and brands in the drinks industry will be in Las Vegas at Top Shelf.

Don’t miss an unforgettable weekend immersion into the world of luxury spirits, wine and craft beer. Top brands will lead grand tastings and Master Classes, while the most decorated in the world will win Best In Show at the awards gala. So much to taste. So much to see. So much to learn. So much to love.

The event will be a blast for any lover of drinks or industry member, packed with tastings, cocktails, educational experiences and more, including an incredible curation of wine and spirits hand-selected by a prestigious blind judging panel.

To learn more about the event or buy tickets, click here. When you buy your tickets, be sure to use code RAIDERS20 at checkout for a 20% discount (the code is valid through May 31).

Whiskey Raiders will be at Top Shelf, so be sure to stop by our booth and say hi — we hope to see you there!

David Morrow - Managing Editor

David Morrow is the managing editor of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

