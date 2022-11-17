Skrewball Eggnog Launches From Peanut Butter Whiskey Brand

On Wednesday, peanut butter flavored whiskey brand Skrewball announced the launch of peanut butter-flavored Skrewball Eggnog. The release is a limited-edition one for the holidays, made with real dairy cream.

“Eggnog is the top holiday cocktail in more than half of the United States – and for many, their holiday spread isn’t even complete without the spirit,” Skrewball Whiskey co-founders Steven and Brittany Yeng said in a news release. “We know the holidays are often a busy time period, and we wanted to simplify getting eggnog on the table or gifting a unique alcoholic beverage for our Skrewball family by creating a new ready-to-serve option that offers a unique twist to match the holiday spirit.”

Skrewball Eggnog contains 14.75% ABV. and will be available in select retailers in Arkansas, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, South Carolina, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin for a limited time.

“Skrewball Whiskey is known for breaking the mold with innovative flavors and premium ingredients, so we knew it was a natural next step to transform a seasonal classic and continue driving the flavored whiskey category forward in unexpected ways,” said Skrewball Whiskey President Carl Carlson. “We’re confident that this decadent limited-run spirit is going to make a splash in the industry and with consumers.”

Among whiskey enthusiasts, Skrewball — like most flavored whiskeys — is scoffed at and regarded as being a cheap, low-quality product that isn’t really whiskey.

In June, Skrewball introduced a 100-milliliter canned version of its original peanut butter flavored whiskey.

