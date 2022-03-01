Woodford Reserve Unveils Kentucky Derby Bourbon Bottle

Woodford Reserve, the presenting sponsor of the Kentucky Derby, announced Tuesday the release of a commemorative 2022 Kentucky Derby bottle, designed by Kentucky native Jaime Corum, an artist known for her horse portraits.

Corum’s painting featured on the bottle, titled “Dreams in Bloom,” features three thoroughbreds racing, surrounded by spring flowers, including the iconic red roses of Derby.

“The attention to detail in Jaime’s artwork is remarkable – and so realistic,” Woodford Reserve Master Distiller Chris Morris said in a news release published by The Bourbon Review. “This year’s bottle celebrating the 148th Kentucky Derby will make a gorgeous addition to anyone’s bar.”

Woodford Reserve also announced that it has partnered with retailer Williams Sonoma to help bring the Woodford Spire — a favorite Derby cocktail made with cranberry and lemon — to parties nationwide. The Woodford Spire was introduced at the track in 2018 and quickly became a favorite.

The Woodford Spire joins the line of co-branded cocktails mixers for sale nationwide that includes the Mint Julep and Whiskey Sour.

“The Woodford Spire is a staple for any Kentucky Derby celebration, and this year, Williams-Sonoma is making it easier than ever to make this delicious cocktail,” Assistant Master Distiller Elizabeth McCall said.

The Woodford Spire 16-ounce bottle will soon be available on WilliamsSonoma.com and at Williams Sonoma retail stores. The 1-liter Derby bottles of Woodford Reserve Bourbon are on sale across the U.S. and beyond at a suggested retail price of $49.99. It is available for pre-sale now on ReserveBar.

Woodford Reserve’s Derby bottle has been an annual collector’s item since 1999.

Corum, a self-described “born horse lover,” said “Dreams in Bloom” symbolizes the moment at the Derby when the horses are in the final stretch of the race. The art depicts three frontrunners who have separated themselves from the field.