WATCH: 8 Best Whiskeys From August 2023 | Whiskey Raiders

WATCH: Spirits Critic Picks the 8 Best Whiskeys He Tasted During August 2023
August 2023 was a wild month for whiskey, with more than 30 significant releases.
In the latest Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, Chief Spirits Critic Jay West, aka t8ke, breaks down the eight best whiskeys he tasted during August.
Check out the video below, and let us know in the comments what you think, if you’ve tasted any of our picks or are hoping to hunt any of them down.
For a written version of the list, click here. We recommend watching the video, however, for more of an in-depth explanation on what makes each whiskey so special.
Be sure to subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up to date with our whiskey content in the future. We’ve got plenty coming!
Watch More: TOP 5 Available Bourbons & Whiskeys That Fly Under The Radar – Summer 2023
Watch More: Maker’s Mark CELLAR AGED! | Tasting the whiskey we’ve all been waiting for
Watch More: Four Roses 2023 Limited Edition Small Batch | First Taste with t8ke
This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.