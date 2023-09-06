 WATCH: 8 Best Whiskeys From August 2023 | Whiskey Raiders
WATCH: Spirits Critic Picks the 8 Best Whiskeys He Tasted During August 2023

David MorrowSep 6th, 2023, 9:00 am

August 2023 was a wild month for whiskey, with more than 30 significant releases.

In the latest Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, Chief Spirits Critic Jay West, aka t8ke, breaks down the eight best whiskeys he tasted during August.

Check out the video below, and let us know in the comments what you think, if you’ve tasted any of our picks or are hoping to hunt any of them down.

For a written version of the list, click here. We recommend watching the video, however, for more of an in-depth explanation on what makes each whiskey so special.

Be sure to subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up to date with our whiskey content in the future. We’ve got plenty coming!

