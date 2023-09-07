 2023 Baker's 13 Year Old Bourbon Review | Whiskey Raiders
WATCH: First-Taste Review of 2023’s Baker’s 13 Year Old Bourbon Release

David MorrowSep 7th, 2023, 9:00 am

In a new video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West tastes the 2023 edition of Baker’s 13 Year Old, a bourbon from James B. Beam that returned this year for the first time since 2019.

Baker’s is a brand under the Beam umbrella named for Jim Beam’s grandnephew, Baker Beam, who worked at the Jim Beam Distillery for 38 years.

Check out the video below, and if you enjoy it, be sure to like and subscribe to our channel so you can stay up to date with the tons of content we’ve got coming.

Bottled at 107 proof, Baker’s 13 Year Old Bourbon is available in limited quantities at a suggested retail price of $129.99.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

