2023 Baker's 13 Year Old Bourbon Review | Whiskey Raiders

In a new video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West tastes the 2023 edition of Baker’s 13 Year Old, a bourbon from James B. Beam that returned this year for the first time since 2019.

Baker’s is a brand under the Beam umbrella named for Jim Beam’s grandnephew, Baker Beam, who worked at the Jim Beam Distillery for 38 years.

Bottled at 107 proof, Baker’s 13 Year Old Bourbon is available in limited quantities at a suggested retail price of $129.99.

