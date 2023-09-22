First T8ke Review: Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon C923

First T8ke: Reviewing Elijah Craig Barrel Proof Bourbon C923 — the Oldest Batch Yet
In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West, aka t8ke, tastes the latest batch of Elijah Craig Barrel Proof bourbon — C923.
Aged 13 years and seven months, this is the oldest ECBP release we’ve seen to date.
Check out the video to watch Jay’s initial tasting notes for this whiskey and hear what he thinks about the ECBP series, Heaven’s Hill’s decision to remove the 12-year age statement from the ECBP bourbons and more.
Are there any whiskeys you’d like to see Jay review? Let us know in the video comments!
