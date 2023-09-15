Jack Daniel's Twice Barreled Heritage Rye Whiskey Review

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West, aka t8ke, tastes the new Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Heritage Rye Whiskey for the first time.

Kick back and watch Jay as he cracks the bottle (with a bit of difficulty), pours his first glass, gives his initial opinions of the whiskey and discussed Jack Daniel’s previous rye releases and increasingly enthusiast-focused place in the whiskey world.

If after watching the video you still find yourself hungry for more Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Heritage Rye content, enjoy this video’s predecessor, in which Jay unboxes the whiskey from the packaging sent to us by Jack Daniel’s.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!