 Jack Daniel's Twice Barreled Heritage Rye Whiskey Review
First Taste: Spirits Critic Reviews Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Heritage Rye Whiskey

David MorrowSep 15th, 2023, 1:05 pm

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West, aka t8ke, tastes the new Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Heritage Rye Whiskey for the first time.

Kick back and watch Jay as he cracks the bottle (with a bit of difficulty), pours his first glass, gives his initial opinions of the whiskey and discussed Jack Daniel’s previous rye releases and increasingly enthusiast-focused place in the whiskey world.

If after watching the video you still find yourself hungry for more Jack Daniel’s Twice Barreled Heritage Rye content, enjoy this video’s predecessor, in which Jay unboxes the whiskey from the packaging sent to us by Jack Daniel’s.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

