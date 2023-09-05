VIDEO: Maker's Mark Cellar Aged Review | Whiskey Raiders

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West tastes a bourbon that set whiskey world abuzz when it was announced in mid-August.

Maker’s Mark has always maintained that its bourbons are aged perfectly between six and eight years and need no additional oak. And to Maker’s credit, its cask-strength bourbon is one of the best whiskeys you can find in that price range.

Yet, whiskey fans have always been curious what would happen if you gave that soft, smooth Maker’s a few more years of age. And finally, Maker’s has indulged those curious minds and given them an answer with the release of Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged, a blend of 11- and 12-year bourbons.

Did the experiment work? Is Maker’s Mark right about its standard aging being the ideal? Does Cellar Aged hit the sweet spot of oak, or does it stray to the overly tannic and bitter side of the spectrum? Check out the video to see West’s thoughts.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!