 VIDEO: Maker's Mark Cellar Aged Review | Whiskey Raiders
Skip to main content

Sign up for the brand-new Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club!

right-pointing

More to Enjoy

  • Tequila Raiders
  • Rum Raiders
  • Gin Raiders
Video

WATCH: Whiskey Critic Tastes Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged Bourbon for the First Time

David MorrowSep 5th, 2023, 12:58 pm

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West tastes a bourbon that set whiskey world abuzz when it was announced in mid-August.

Maker’s Mark has always maintained that its bourbons are aged perfectly between six and eight years and need no additional oak. And to Maker’s credit, its cask-strength bourbon is one of the best whiskeys you can find in that price range.

Yet, whiskey fans have always been curious what would happen if you gave that soft, smooth Maker’s a few more years of age. And finally, Maker’s has indulged those curious minds and given them an answer with the release of Maker’s Mark Cellar Aged, a blend of 11- and 12-year bourbons.

Did the experiment work? Is Maker’s Mark right about its standard aging being the ideal? Does Cellar Aged hit the sweet spot of oak, or does it stray to the overly tannic and bitter side of the spectrum? Check out the video to see West’s thoughts.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!

This post may contain affiliate links, so we may earn a small commission when you make a purchase through links on our site. This helps support Whiskey Raiders at no additional cost to you.

Filed Under:

Follow Whiskey Raiders:

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

You may also like: