5 Best Whiskeys That Fly Under the Radar | Whiskey Raiders

5 Best Whiskeys That Are Available and Fly Under the Radar

David MorrowAug 30th, 2023, 3:08 pm

In a new Whiskey Raiders YouTube video, Chief Spirits Critic Jay West curates a list of the five best whiskeys (plus a sixth bonus pick!) that are relatively easy to track down.

Each of these whiskeys is readily available, not outrageously expensive and a must-have on the bar of any whiskey enthusiast. Here’s the video:

Top 5 Available Bourbons and Whiskeys That Fly Under the Radar

We recommend watching the video for a full breakdown of what makes each of these whiskeys so special and more, but if you’re not able to watch right now, here’s the list:

5. Penelope Architect Bourbon

4. Ben Holladay 6 Year Bottled-In-Bond

3. Starward Single Barrel #10303 Australian Whisky

2. K.Luke Small Batch 100 Proof Bourbon

1. Still Austin Cask Strength Rye Whiskey

Bonus Pick: Barrell Bourbon Batch 035

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

