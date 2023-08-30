5 Best Whiskeys That Fly Under the Radar | Whiskey Raiders

In a new Whiskey Raiders YouTube video, Chief Spirits Critic Jay West curates a list of the five best whiskeys (plus a sixth bonus pick!) that are relatively easy to track down.

Each of these whiskeys is readily available, not outrageously expensive and a must-have on the bar of any whiskey enthusiast. Here’s the video:

Top 5 Available Bourbons and Whiskeys That Fly Under the Radar

We recommend watching the video for a full breakdown of what makes each of these whiskeys so special and more, but if you’re not able to watch right now, here’s the list:

5. Penelope Architect Bourbon

4. Ben Holladay 6 Year Bottled-In-Bond

3. Starward Single Barrel #10303 Australian Whisky

2. K.Luke Small Batch 100 Proof Bourbon

1. Still Austin Cask Strength Rye Whiskey

Bonus Pick: Barrell Bourbon Batch 035

