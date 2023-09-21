Tier List: Ranking 7 Wild Turkey Master's Keep Whiskeys

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West, aka t8ke, maps out a whiskey tier list of seven Wild Turkey Master’s Keep releases.

Check out the video to discover which Master’s Keep releases are Jay’s favorite and least favorite and why.

Let us know how many Master’s Keep releases you’ve tasted and what you think of our list in the video comments!

If you enjoyed the video, be sure to give it a “like” and subscribe to the channel to stay up to date on plenty of upcoming whiskey content.

Join the Whiskey Raiders Bottle of the Month Club, where you will receive hard-to-find bottles curated by Whiskey Raiders staff with a 90+ rating on whiskeyraiders.com plus live virtual tastings. Sign up here!