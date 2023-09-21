 Tier List: Ranking 7 Wild Turkey Master's Keep Whiskeys
Whiskey Tier List: Ranking 7 Wild Turkey Master’s Keep Releases

David MorrowSep 21st, 2023, 2:24 pm

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West, aka t8ke, maps out a whiskey tier list of seven Wild Turkey Master’s Keep releases.

Check out the video to discover which Master’s Keep releases are Jay’s favorite and least favorite and why.

Let us know how many Master’s Keep releases you’ve tasted and what you think of our list in the video comments!

If you enjoyed the video, be sure to give it a “like” and subscribe to the channel to stay up to date on plenty of upcoming whiskey content.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

