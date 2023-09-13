 Spirits Critic Tastes WhistlePig x Alfa Romeo F1 Rye Whiskey
‘One of the Craziest Ryes I’ve Ever Tasted’: Spirits Critic Reviews WhistlePig’s New Whiskey Collab With Alfa Romeo’s Formula 1 Team

David MorrowSep 13th, 2023, 11:57 am

Vermont whiskey producer WhistlePig Whiskey and Alfa Romeo’s Formula 1 racing team announced on Wednesday that they have partnered on a rye whiskey release.

This whiskey was produced by WhistlePig and hand-selected by members of the Alfa Romeo F1 team. This unexpected collab features a highly unusual barrel finish: lychee and oolong tea. To learn more about this whiskey, click here.

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West tastes the WhistlePig x Alfa Romeo whiskey and gives his first thought and tasting notes.

Check out the video to learn about the bottle and hear West’s opinions on if the tea influence is too much or just right. In the video, he explains what makes it “one of the craziest ryes” he’s ever tasted.

Are you planning on tasting this wacky collab? Let us know in the comments of the video! Additionally, be sure to subscribe to the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel to stay abreast of all sorts of whiskey news and content.

David Morrow - Editor In Chief

David Morrow is the Editor In Chief of Whiskey Raiders and has been with the company since September 2021. David has worked in journalism since 2015 and has had bylines at Sports Illustrated, Def Pen, the Des Moines Register and the Quad City Times. David holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Saint Louis University and a Master of Science in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism. When he’s not tasting the newest exciting whiskey releases, David enjoys spending time with his wife and dog, watching sports and traveling.

