Spirits Critic Tastes WhistlePig x Alfa Romeo F1 Rye Whiskey

Vermont whiskey producer WhistlePig Whiskey and Alfa Romeo’s Formula 1 racing team announced on Wednesday that they have partnered on a rye whiskey release.

This whiskey was produced by WhistlePig and hand-selected by members of the Alfa Romeo F1 team. This unexpected collab features a highly unusual barrel finish: lychee and oolong tea. To learn more about this whiskey, click here.

In the latest video on the Whiskey Raiders YouTube channel, spirits critic Jay West tastes the WhistlePig x Alfa Romeo whiskey and gives his first thought and tasting notes.

Check out the video to learn about the bottle and hear West’s opinions on if the tea influence is too much or just right. In the video, he explains what makes it “one of the craziest ryes” he’s ever tasted.

