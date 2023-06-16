Bimber Breaks Record, Climbs Mount Lhotse With Whisky

English whisky producer Bimber Distillery reached new heights when its co-founder, Phillip Pinchin, summited the top of Mount Lhotse in Nepal with a small bottle of its single malt on May 24, according to The Spirits Business.

The climber and founding member of the distillery chose to attempt this daring feat for a U.K. charity called Cobalt, which specializes in research for Cancer and Dementia.

Pinchin beat the previous record set by Rebecca Stephens MBE, who was backed by The Glenmorangie when she reached 21,300-foot elevation on Mount Everest with a bottle of Glenmorangie 10 Year Old. Pinchin beat this record by summiting Mount Lhotse, which is 27,940 feet tall, making it the world’s fourth-highest mountain.

Stephens was one of the first female British climbers to summit Mount Everest in 1993.

The Lhotse Challenge 2023 concluded with a bottle of the spirit reaching the summit at 27,939 feet, 6,500 feet over Stephens’ record.

“We were astounded to discover that the climbing team had successfully reached the summit of Lhotse with the bottle of Bimber single malt,” Bimber Director of Marketing and Communications Mat McKay said, as reported by The Spirits Business.

The summit bottle has been returned to Bimber and is slated to be auctioned alongside a 700 ml edition soon.

“Together, with our generous members and supporters we have raised more than $8,798 for Phillip’s charity climb — achieving the highest bottle of single malt on Earth at the same time makes us feel on top of the world.” McKay concluded.

About Bimber Distillery

Tge London-based Bimber Distillery specializes in crafting single malt whisky by using old-fashioned methodology.

The distillery practices traditional floor malting, long fermentation processes and uses small copper pot stills heated directly with fire during the production process.

Bimber Distillery describes its whiskies as “light, fragrant and fruity.”

