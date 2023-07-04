Compass Box and Bimber Collaborate, Release 2 New Offerings

London-based whiskymakers Compass Box and Bimber have joined forces in creating Duality, an offering of two expressions made at each facility with traded casks.

Both bottles will be available for purchase on each brand’s website starting July 4 and are set to sell at the suggested retail prices of $152 and $230, according to an article in The Whisky Business that was published on Thursday.

Bimber Distillery made headlines in June after its co-founder, Phillip Pinchin, summited the top of Mount Lhotse in Nepal with a small bottle of its single malt. Now, the distillery has shifted focus back to the distillation process starting with its latest collaboration with Compass Box.

Bimber Duality hosts an ABV of 54% and was made with a peated ex-Bourbon Bimber cask and first-fill sherried malt from Glendullan Distillery.

Compass Box’s expression clocks in at a 52% ABV and was made from teaspooned whisky at the Ardbeg Distillery and a Pedro Ximenez Sherry matured Bimber cask.

The process of teaspooning involves blending small quantities of single malt into a cask of whisky made at another distillery, according to Malt Madness.

Both whiskies have components from England and Scotland and were made with the whiskymakers working side by side.

“It has been a pleasure to create Duality with a team as passionate and inventive as Compass Box,” said Matt McKay from Bimber according to The Whisky Business, “The end results speak not only to the mindsets and approaches of both a distillery and a Whiskymaker in conjunction, but also to the incredible versatility of the component malts which have been selected for blending. The Bimber Duality bottling is the first time our London whisky has been utilized in conjunction with malts from different distilleries — we’re incredibly proud of the result and are delighted to have collaborated with Compass Box to produce this duo of Dualities.”

James Saxon from Compass Box describes himself as a “huge admirer” of Bimber. He particularly appreciates the distillery’s “attention to detail.”

“Working with the Bimber team, we created Duality and a pair of releases to celebrate our West London Whiskymaking connection. Duality is unlike anything we’ve ever made at Compass Box before — the weight and texture the Bimber brings to our heavily-peated Islay malt is truly compelling,” Saxon concluded.

