Heaven Hill Embassy Program Goes Bigger In 2023

Kentucky whiskey producer Heaven Hill is bringing back its Embassy Program for 2023 and plans to proffer more support and bigger prizes to United Kingdom bars and restaurants that enter. The Embassy Program is run by the Elijah Craig producer and chooses participants with the aim of “championing and educating customers on the American whiskey category,” according to The Spirits Business.

Last year, the Soho-based bar Blind Pig in London won Heaven Hill’s Embassy Program. The prizes included a trip for two to the Heaven Hill Bourbon Experience in Bardstown and the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience in Louisville.

There are no stringent application requirements, but Heaven Hill recommends any applicants “truly wants to get behind the category and educate their consumers.”

Venues that become embassy accounts receive training, including participation in a lecture on The Evolution of Bourbon, which covers the different categories of bourbon and rye whiskeys.

Newly appointed brand ambassadors Chris Smith and Tim Ward expressed a desire to continue to build upon last year’s successes. An American whiskey enthusiast, Smith worked for a decade at The Lexington prior to opening Bethnal Green Tavern. Ward hosts a longstanding career within Newcastle’s cocktail scene and aims to build up Heaven Hill’s brands in the Northern U.K.

Winning venues are also slated to gain access to more limited expressions of Heaven Hill’s whiskeys, branded glassware and special events.

More About Heaven Hill Distillery

Heaven Hill is a family-owned bourbon distillery based out of downtown Louisville that has been in operation since 1934. The distillery caught fire in 1996 due to a suspected lightning strike. Despite the $30 million loss, other bourbon distilleries helped the brand get back on its feet.

In 1999, Heaven Hill sold the distillery to United Distillers and began a brand-new redesign, according to the brand. It eventually increased its production capacity to 400,000 barrels.

Heaven Hill produces popular whiskey brands like Evan Williams, Elijah Craig, Rittenhouse and Larceny.

