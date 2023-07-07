Ross and Squibb, a distillery in Indiana that has roots dating back to 1809, and the Waterboys, a brainchild of two-time Superbowl Champion, Chris Long have joined forces for a cause. Their mission? To help bring clean water to the community of Oloile in Kenya, according to an article that was published in Fred Minnick on Thursday.

Oloile receives less than 3.5 inches of rainfall annually and has experienced severe droughts lasting up to two years. Members of the community have been forced to drink contaminated rainwater from seasonal rivers and untreated harvested rainwater.

Ross and Squibb, Long’s Waterboys and Well Aware – a nonprofit that manages the construction and drilling of water management projects – plan to build a deep borehole well in conjunction with a water storage and distribution center.

The distillery owned by MGP’s Luxco Branded Spirits is behind brands such as Rossville Union and Remus. Ross and Squibb benefits from its positioning above the Great Miami Buried Aquifer and has never wanted for clean water.

“We’ve always been grateful for the clean water we have in Lawrenceburg, Indiana and this partnership helps us share that necessity for a more important cause,” stated Shanae Randolph, Marketing Director-Brands for MGP’S Luxco Branded Spirits.

Long claims that Ross and Squibb’s support has been essential to the project’s ability to get off the ground.

“Their funding and dedication to this cause helps us extend our impact, offering a lifeline to comunities in dire need of water.” Long stated.

The project is slated to be completed late in the summer of 2023.

When asked about the community’s response to the building of the well, Community Manager Joe Mbagia shared his observations.

“To say that the community is excited about the possibility of a community well in the Oloile community would be an understatement. They are overjoyed. In every interaction with a community member on our visits, they will not fail to mention how deeply they appreciate the help and how much this system will help change their lives.”

