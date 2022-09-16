Vladimir Putin Concerned By Russian Officials' Drinking

Russian officials have been said to be excessively drinking alcohol to cope with the stress of Vladimir Putin’s disastrous Ukraine war, and the Russian president isn’t thrilled about it.

With Ukraine’s counteroffensive developing, some in the Kremlin have allegedly turned to the bottle for comfort. Putin has had to warn some of his advisers about drinking, according to Russian independent media outlet Meduza.

“We need to launch a new healthy living campaign. We just need to work on it — not outsource it, not write it off as less important,” Putin said, per Meduza. “Men are drinking and they’re going to continue to drink.”

While excessive drinking is not conducive to effective decision-making, it is understandable that this war would lead officials to feel they need to cope with the stress. The war in Ukraine has been costly in terms of both human lives and economic resources, damaging Putin’s reputation internationally. It is no wonder that some officials are struggling to cope with the stress of the situation.

According to Meduza, the Kremlin leader is worried about “certain people from his inner circle” — a potentially valid concern since Putin is no stranger to having his top officials mysteriously die. However, Putin is certainly in no place to lose friends right now. Maybe it’s best to simply let them drink vodka and hope for the best.

